TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of TuSimple from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut TuSimple from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.11.

TSP opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $636.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 197,365 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in TuSimple by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TuSimple by 31.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 51.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TuSimple by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

