Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $408.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $403.00 to $408.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.36.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $292.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $289.07 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.98 and a 200 day moving average of $358.66.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

