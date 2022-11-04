Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

