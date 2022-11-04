Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

