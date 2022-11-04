UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $52.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

