UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 532,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UDR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,248,000 after buying an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after buying an additional 195,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 310.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

