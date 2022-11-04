UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) CEO Sells $572,098.41 in Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of UGI by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,936,000 after acquiring an additional 812,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

