UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) CEO Sells $572,098.41 in Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
UGI Stock Performance
Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of UGI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of UGI by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,936,000 after acquiring an additional 812,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UGI (UGI)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.