Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $20,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.2 %

ULTA opened at $415.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.04. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

