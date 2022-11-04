Unilever (NYSE:UL) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.9% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 202.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 225,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.6% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 111,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

