Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $187.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $200.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.40.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP opened at $193.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 34,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.