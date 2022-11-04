United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.2 %

UMC opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

About United Microelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.