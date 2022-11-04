United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

