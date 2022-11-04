Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,642,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 2,556,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 56,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

