Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Uranium Energy worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Uranium Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after buying an additional 2,818,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

About Uranium Energy

UEC stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

