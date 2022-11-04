Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 400,801 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) by 2,468.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.17% of Cipher Mining worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman acquired 25,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,480.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

