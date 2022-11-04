Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WES opened at $27.86 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

