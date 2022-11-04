Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 12,483 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 439,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 321,622 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 129,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 52,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ETRN. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.