Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in STORE Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 302.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of STOR stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.95. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.67%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

