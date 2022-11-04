Van ECK Associates Corp Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

