Van ECK Associates Corp Has $832,000 Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,986 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 338,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

