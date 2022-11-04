Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 508.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $86,517,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,089 shares of company stock worth $25,938,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $348.87 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $415.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

