Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,798,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 66,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $57.61 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.