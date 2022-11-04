Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 16,166 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after acquiring an additional 97,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 221,376 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $35.45 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -253.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

