Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

NYSE:COLD opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.83, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

