Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETX opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

