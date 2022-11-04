Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 10,646 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $175.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $713.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

