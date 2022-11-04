Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 15,615 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,615 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 309,603 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 2,269,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 518,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 158,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.23.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile



SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

