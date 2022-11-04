Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 15,883 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,883 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMX. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $12.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

