Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 27,678 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CXE stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.