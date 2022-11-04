VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
SMH opened at $182.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.39. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $318.82.
