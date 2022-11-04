Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush cut shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.31.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 296,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 334,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

