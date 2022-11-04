Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at JMP Securities

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of VRNS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.05. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $65.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,765,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

