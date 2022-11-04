Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRNS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.05. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Varonis Systems by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 296,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 334,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

