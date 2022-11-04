Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 304.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,125 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 64,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 102,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after buying an additional 100,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $323.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

