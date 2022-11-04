Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stake Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,227 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,655,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 134,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 137.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,770 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,857,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,857,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,459. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

VTNR opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 52.63% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $991.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Featured Articles

