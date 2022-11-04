Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VRT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

