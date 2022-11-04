Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $223.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.