Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,759 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.06 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

