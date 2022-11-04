Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Terreno Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNO stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $86.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

