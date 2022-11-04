Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 142,139 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,123 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,635 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8,006.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

