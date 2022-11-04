Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,585,616.44 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,585,616.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,547,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,932,000 after buying an additional 38,611 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,214,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 793,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

