Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $53.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,394 shares of company stock worth $4,193,208. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.01. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.