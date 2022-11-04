Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Gap Down to $21.41

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.41, but opened at $20.26. Vishay Intertechnology shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 5,978 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 225,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 81,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

