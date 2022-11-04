VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 101,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,436,999 shares.The stock last traded at $4.91 and had previously closed at $4.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $257.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VNET Group

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.