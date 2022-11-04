Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 469,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,820 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,285,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,568,624.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

