Wealthgate Family Office LLC Invests $266,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $170.92. The company has a market capitalization of $373.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

