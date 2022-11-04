WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEC. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

