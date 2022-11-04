Wells Fargo & Company Increases Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $320.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $298.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.