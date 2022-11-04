Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.70.
Aeva Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AEVA opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $10.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
