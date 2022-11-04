Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AEVA opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.