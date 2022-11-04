Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OUST. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ouster to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ouster from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 7.59.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 263.44%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ouster will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $36,481.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,665.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,914 shares of company stock worth $55,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ouster by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ouster by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

